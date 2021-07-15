Photos Show South Africa Riots in the Wake Jacob Zuma Arrest

Protests erupted in South Africa last week after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to police.

Experts have suggested that underlying issues such as "rampant unemployment, widespread inequality and discontent with Covid-19 related restrictions are the powder keg."

Protests erupted in South Africa last week after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to police to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.



The government is now preparing to deploy more troops to tackle widespread riots and looting concentrated in the densely-populated Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, with 72 people now dead and more than 1,200 arrested, according to a police statement.

Experts have suggested that while the former leader's arrest was the trigger for civil unrest, underlying issues such as "rampant unemployment, widespread inequality and discontent with Covid-19 related restrictions are the powder keg."

A man carries a fridge on his head that was looted from the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township

Phill Magakoe | AFP | Getty Images

Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire overnight in Umhlanga, north of Durban

Rajesh Jantilal | AFP | Getty Images

Looters take away few items left to grab in a vandalised mall in Vosloorus

Marco Longari | AFP | Getty Images

A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg

Sibonelo Zungu | Reuters

Religious leaders carrying South African flags walk near a looted shopping mall

Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer walks between burnt cars

Luca Sola | AFP | Getty Images

South African Police Services (SAPS) members arrest a looter at the Gold Spot Shopping Centre in Vosloorus

Guillem Sartorio | AFP | Getty Images

Locals and family members of 15-year-old Vusi Dlamini stand next to his body after he has been allegedly shot outside a mall where looting was taking place