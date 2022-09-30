Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast.
More than 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding damaged homes and blocked crucial roadways, leaving many trapped. Winds reaching 150 mph razed houses and businesses. At least 12 people were confirmed dead following Ian's catastrophic path through Florida.
Newly strengthened, Ian is now headed to the Carolinas. It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, with winds reaching 85 mph in a "life-threatening storm surge," according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Ian left damage across marinas in Fort Myers.
Parts of Orlando were submerged in feet of water.
Boats washed ashore in Fort Myers.
Some people had to be transported to safety in Orlando.
Members of the Florida National Guard were activated in Orlando.
Fort Myers Beach was hit especially hard by Hurricane Ian.
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost, cutting off access to the island community.
Streets were flooded in Fort Myers.
Meanwhile, marinas were also devastated.
Livestock move in a flooded field on Sanibel Island.
Roughly 2.6 million people continue to lack power after the storm hit Wednesday, and thousands remain stranded.
Ambulances line up in Naples to provide emergency care and transportation.
Hurricane Ian partially collapsed Sanibel Causeway.
Vehicles float in the water after Hurricane Ian.
A neighborhood near Fort Myers.
First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue check the welfare of residents as they make their way through a flooded neighborhood in Orlando.
