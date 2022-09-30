Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian

Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images

Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast.

More than 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding damaged homes and blocked crucial roadways, leaving many trapped. Winds reaching 150 mph razed houses and businesses. At least 12 people were confirmed dead following Ian's catastrophic path through Florida.

Newly strengthened, Ian is now headed to the Carolinas. It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, with winds reaching 85 mph in a "life-threatening storm surge," according to the National Hurricane Center.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hurricane Ian left damage across marinas in Fort Myers.

Parts of Orlando were submerged in feet of water.

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Boats washed ashore in Fort Myers.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Some people had to be transported to safety in Orlando.

John Raoux | AP

Members of the Florida National Guard were activated in Orlando.

Paul Hennessy | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Fort Myers Beach was hit especially hard by Hurricane Ian.

Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost, cutting off access to the island community.

Steve Helber | AP

Streets were flooded in Fort Myers.

Marta Lavandier | AP

Meanwhile, marinas were also devastated.

Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images

Livestock move in a flooded field on Sanibel Island.

Wilfredo Lee | AP

Roughly 2.6 million people continue to lack power after the storm hit Wednesday, and thousands remain stranded.

Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ambulances line up in Naples to provide emergency care and transportation.

Sean Rayford | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Hurricane Ian partially collapsed Sanibel Causeway.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Vehicles float in the water after Hurricane Ian.

Sean Rayford | Getty Images

A neighborhood near Fort Myers.

Andrew West | The News-Press | USA Today Network | via Reuters

First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue check the welfare of residents as they make their way through a flooded neighborhood in Orlando.

Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP

Aerial photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian over Fort Myers