Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Power Outage at Denver International Airport Delays Flights

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Robert Alexander | Getty Images
  • Flights into Denver International Airport were delayed Wednesday due to a power outage.
  • Security screening areas and trains to gates were still operating, an airport spokeswoman said.
  • The airport is key to United, Frontier and Southwest operations.

Denver International Airport reported a power outage on Wednesday, delaying flights.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The airport is a major hub of United Airlines and Frontier Airlines, while Southwest Airlines also has a large operation there.

Money Report

business 14 mins ago

Wheels Up CEO Looks to Transform Private Jet Industry as Company Goes Public Via SPAC

Markets 32 mins ago

Stock Futures Are Flat Ahead of More Earnings and Jobs Data

A spokeswoman for the airport told CNBC that airport is working with Xcel Energy on the issue. The cause wasn't immediately known and Xcel Energy didn't immediately comment.

Travelers should check with their airline for any changes, the airport said in a tweet.

Security screening areas and trains to gates are still operating, the airport spokeswoman said.

An hourslong power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in December 2017 disrupted hundreds of flights at the Delta Air Lines hub.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessUS: NewsBusiness NewsLifetransportation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us