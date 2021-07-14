Power Outage at Denver International Airport Delays Flights

Flights into Denver International Airport were delayed Wednesday due to a power outage.

Security screening areas and trains to gates were still operating, an airport spokeswoman said.

The airport is key to United, Frontier and Southwest operations.

The airport is a major hub of United Airlines and Frontier Airlines, while Southwest Airlines also has a large operation there.

A spokeswoman for the airport told CNBC that airport is working with Xcel Energy on the issue. The cause wasn't immediately known and Xcel Energy didn't immediately comment.

Travelers should check with their airline for any changes, the airport said in a tweet.

An hourslong power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in December 2017 disrupted hundreds of flights at the Delta Air Lines hub.