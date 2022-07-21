Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Social Media and Online Ad Stocks Drop in Wake of Alarming Snap Earnings Report

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of companies dependent on online advertising fell in extended trading Thursday after Snap reported disappointing second-quarter results and plans to slow hiring.
  • Analysts were expecting sales growth of 18% for the third quarter, according to Refinitiv, but Snap said that revenue so far in the period is "approximately flat."
  • Twitter is set to report earnings Friday morning, followed by Meta and Google next week. Analysts say they are expecting a quarterly revenue decline for Meta.

Social media and ad tech stocks fell in after-hours trading on Thursday after Snap reported disappointing second-quarter results and plans to slow hiring.

Analysts were expecting sales growth of 18% for the third quarter, according to Refinitiv, but the company said that revenue so far in the period is "approximately flat."

Shares of Snap plunged 26% after hours, and as investors await second-quarter results from companies similarly dependent on online advertising, their stocks have followed suit.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Social media companies were among the hardest hit, as Facebook parent Meta fell more than 5% and Pinterest fell nearly 7%, while Twitter dropped 2%. The Trade Desk's shares fell nearly 7% and Google parent Alphabet's stock fell 3%.

Snap attributed the disappointing results to slowing demand for its ad platform, increased competition from companies like TikTok and a challenging economy.

"The second quarter of 2022 proved more challenging than we expected," Snap said in its investor letter. The company added that it's not providing guidance for the third quarter because "forward-looking visibility remains incredibly challenging."

Money Report

business 19 mins ago

Nasdaq Futures Slide as Snap Results Weigh on Technology Stocks

business 28 mins ago

Why Amazon's Three Biggest Deals Ever Were for a Grocery Chain, Movie Studio, and Health Care Provider

Overall, Snap's stock has lost almost two-thirds of its value in 2022.

"We are not satisfied with the results we are delivering," the company said in the letter.

Twitter is set to report earnings Friday morning, followed by Meta and Google next week. Analysts say they are expecting a revenue decline for Meta this quarter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us