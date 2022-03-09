Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Sony Suspends All PlayStation Sales in Russia Over Ukraine War

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Yelim Lee | AFP via Getty Images
  • Sony's PlayStation unit says it has suspended all software and hardware shipments in Russia.
  • The PlayStation Store will also no longer be available in the country.
  • It's following in the footsteps of a slew of major brands from McDonald's to Coca-Cola.

Sony has stopped selling its PlayStation consoles and software in Russia, becoming the latest major brand to withdraw from the country over the Ukraine war.

Sony's decision is one of the video game industry's most significant moves yet. Experts say the company has the biggest presence in Russia out of any console maker.

"PlayStation has the largest installed base, so if a company on the console side has a particularly hard choice from a purely financial angle, it's Sony," said Lewis Ward, head of gaming at research firm IDC.

A representative for Sony's video game unit said in a statement on Wednesday that the company has suspended all software and hardware shipments in the country, as well as the launch of new racing title Gran Turismo 7. The PlayStation Store will also no longer be available in Russia.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," the company said.

"To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a US$2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

investing 48 mins ago

Annuities Could Soon Qualify as a Default Investment in 401(K) Plans

Ukraine 53 mins ago

Russian-Ukraine War Will ‘Get Worse Before It Gets Better,' Army Secretary Says

A slew of major brands, from McDonald's to Coca-Cola, have suspended operations in Russia amid outcry over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, the video game world began taking steps to sever ties with Russia. CD Projekt, makers of the sci-fi game Cyberpunk 2077, and Electronic Arts, said they would block all sales of games and content in Russia and Belarus.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said it would halt all new sales of its products and services in Russia, including its Xbox games consoles, software and subscription services. Epic Games, the studio behind Fortnite, followed suit Saturday, saying it was "stopping commerce with Russia in our games."

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice prime minister, had previously called on Microsoft and Sony to block all Russian and Belarusian accounts and cancel any planned events in the two countries.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsTechnologyEconomyRussiaEurope Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us