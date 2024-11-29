Stocks rise in Friday's shortened session, Dow heads for best month of 2024: Live updates

Stocks ticked higher on Friday at the start of a shortened trading day that will cap a strong month for equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 141 points, or 0.3%, on track for another record close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Some of the upward momentum came from chip stocks, which popped after Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration was considering additional barriers on the sale of semiconductor equipment to China that weren't as strong as previously expected. Applied Materials and Lam Research rallied than 2 and 3%, respectively, while Nvidia jumped more than 1%.The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) added more than 1%.

Those moves come as traders look to the end of a winning week and month. November trading largely centered on the postelection rally seen on the back of President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

The Dow has added more than 1% week to date, bringing its gain for November above 7%. That's the best month for the Dow since November 2023. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have advanced 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, on the week. Both are slated to end 2024's penultimate month higher by more than 5%.

The small cap-focused Russell 2000 outperformed in November as investors saw the group benefiting from Trump's potential tax cuts. The Russell 2000 has surged more than 11% this month, helped by a gain of more than 1% this week.

The stock market was dark on Thursday and closes at 1 p.m. ET on Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There are no economic data releases or corporate earnings reports of note expected on Friday. Trading is expected to be light.

Tesla shares up 33% this month in postelection rally

Tesla, seen as a big beneficiary under the incoming Trump administration, is on track to post a banner month.

Shares of the electric vehicle company have rallied more than 33% in November to return to a $1 trillion market cap, headed for best month since January 2023.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has this year been a prominent backer and donor to the president-elect. Musk recently got assigned a starring role by Trump, leading a so-called Department of Government Efficiency along with Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate.

— Yun Li

Stocks open higher

The three major indexes opened Friday's shortened trading session in the green.

The Dow rose about 0.3% shortly after 9:30 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each ticked up around 0.2%.

The stock market closes at 1 p.m. ET on Friday after being dark on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trading is expected to be light.

— Alex Harring

MicroStrategy, Applied Materials among the stocks making moves before the bell

Some stocks are making moves in the premarket:

— Sean Conlon

Gold, silver poised for worst months of 2024

Gold and silver prices are on track to see their biggest monthly declines this year.

Gold has slid more than 2% in November. That would mark its worst month since September 2023, when the metal fell more than 5%.

Silver has dropped more than 4% this month. If that holds, it would be silver's largest monthly loss since December 2023, when it tumbled more than 6%.

— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla

U.S. semiconductor equipment makers gain as Biden administration considers new China chip measures

The U.S. is mulling new restrictions on the sale of AI memory chips to China, according to a Bloomberg report that cited sources familiar with the matter. However, Bloomberg reported that the barriers under consideration wouldn't be as strict as some previously expected proposals.

According to the report, the restrictions could come as soon as next week and impact Micron Technology, along with some Taiwan-based companies and supplier to Hauwei Technologies.

Micron shares were flat, while AI chipmaker Nvidia added 1.5% before the bell. Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding added more than 1%, while U.S.-based Lam Research, KLA Corp and Applied Materials gained at least 2% each.

— Samantha Subin