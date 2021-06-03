Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: AMC Entertainment, CrowdStrike, DocuSign and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

AMC Entertainment — AMC Entertainment was on the move again after a volatile trading session. Shares fell 7% after hours after closing down nearly 18% in the regular session. The movie theater operator said Thursday morning it was going to sell 11.5 million shares only to announce several hours later it already completed its stock offering, raising $587.4 million in additional capital.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

CrowdStrike — Shares of the cybersecurity technology company gained nearly 1% in extended trading on Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings. CrowdStrike earned 10 cents per share, higher than the expected 6 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $302.8 million, higher than the expected $291.4 million.

DocuSign — Shares of the electronic signature company rose more than 6% in extended trading after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly earnings. DocuSign earned 44 cents per share on revenue of $469 million. Analysts expected earnings of 28 cents per share on revenue of $438 million, according to Refinitiv. DocuSign also reported second-quarter and full-year revenue guidance above estimates.

Broadcom — Shares of Broadcom rose marginally after the bell on Thursday on the back of its strong earnings. Broadcom reported earnings of $6.62 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $6.43 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion, according to Refinitiv.