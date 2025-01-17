Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban, but Trump might offer lifeline

The Supreme Court upheld the TikTok ban in a unanimous decision.

Although President-elect Donald Trump could choose to not enforce the law, it's unclear whether third-party internet service providers will support the app.

Under the terms of the law, service providers such as Apple and Google will be penalized for supporting TikTok after the law's deadline.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok by Sunday or face an effective ban of the popular social video app in the U.S.

ByteDance has so far refused to sell TikTok, meaning many U.S. users could lose access to the app this weekend. The app may still work for those who already have TikTok on their phones, although ByteDance has also threatened to shut the app down.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration, upholding the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which President Joe Biden signed in April.

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the Supreme Court's opinion said. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary."

Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch wrote concurrences.

TikTok's fate in the U.S. now lies in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump, who originally favored a TikTok ban during his first administration, but has since flip-flopped on the matter. In December, Trump asked the Supreme Court to pause the law's implementation and allow his administration "the opportunity to pursue a political resolution of the questions at issue in the case."

In a post on his social media app Truth Social, Trump wrote that the decision was expected "and everyone must respect it."

"My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!" Trump wrote.

Trump began to speak more favorably of TikTok after he met in February with billionaire Republican megadonor Jeff Yass. Yass is a major ByteDance investor who also owns a stake in the owner of Truth Social.

Trump will be inaugurated Monday, one day after the TikTok deadline for a sale. TikTok CEO Shou Chew is one of several tech leaders expected to be in attendance, seated on the dais.



The nation's highest court said in the opinion that while "data collection and analysis is a common practice in this digital age," the sheer size of TikTok and its "susceptibility to foreign adversary control, together with the vast swaths of sensitive data the platform collects" poses a national security concern.

Under the terms of the law, third-party internet service providers such as Apple and Google will be penalized for supporting a ByteDance-owned TikTok after the Jan. 19 deadline.

If service providers and app store owners comply, consumers will be unable to install the necessary updates that make the app functional.

Representatives of TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Users look for alternatives

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden's support for the law in a statement, saying "TikTok should remain available to Americans, but simply under American ownership or other ownership that addresses the national security concerns identified by Congress in developing this law."

"Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next Administration, which takes office on Monday," Pierre said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Lisa Monaco, his deputy, said in a release that the decision "enables the Justice Department to prevent the Chinese government from weaponizing TikTok to undermine America's national security."

Kate Ruane, the director of the Center for Democracy and Technology nonprofit, criticized the ruling, saying in a statement that it "harms the free expression of hundreds of millions of TikTok users in this country and around the world."

In December, members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party sent letters to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, urging the executives to begin preparing to comply with the law.

On Jan. 10, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments from lawyers representing TikTok, content creators and the U.S. government. TikTok's lead lawyer, Noel Francisco, argued that the law violates the First Amendment rights of the app's 170 million American users. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that the app's alleged ties to the Chinese government pose a national security threat.

Many TikTok creators have been telling their fans to find them on competing social platforms such as Google's YouTube and Meta's Facebook and Instagram, CNBC reported. Additionally, Instagram leaders scheduled meetings after the Jan. 10 Supreme Court hearing to direct workers to prepare for a wave of users if the court upholds the law.

Chinese social media app and TikTok look-alike RedNote rose to the top of Apple's app store Monday, indicating that TikTok's millions of users were seeking alternatives.



The Chinese government also weighed a contingency plan that would have X owner Elon Musk acquire TikTok's U.S. operations as part of several options intended to keep the app from its effective ban in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported Monday.

Should ByteDance decide to sell TikTok to a U.S. company or group of investors, potential buyers may have to pay between $40 billion and $50 billion, according to an estimate by CFRA Research Senior Vice President Angelo Zino.

