The No. 1 Thing to Know Before Using a Neti Pot—and More Safety Tips, From an Allergist

It's officially allergy season, and many people are struggling with the sniffles, congestion, itchy eyes and more.

In fact, 81 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with seasonal allergies in 2021, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

That means millions of people are searching for remedies for their uncomfortable symptoms, and often they land on quick fixes like neti pots and other saline rinses that help clear out their sinuses.

But, experts say you should use caution with products like these.

The unsafe use of nasal saline rinses have led to complications for some people, including death. This February, a Florida man died from a brain-eating amoeba after doing nasal saline irrigation, which is an extremely rare instance. It is reported that the man used tap water, which experts strongly advise not to do.

"The most important thing is to not use tap water when you're doing these rinses," says Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network.

"Tap water can have amoebas and other infectious organisms that can get into your sinuses and then, in the worst-case scenarios, migrate to your brain."

Yet you can use saline rinses safely and protect yourself from having a severe reaction.

Severe outcomes are only a concern "if you don't take those measures to make sure the water is safe to use," says Parikh. "If you can't afford distilled water or sterile water, or don't have access to it, there are measures you can take to minimize the risks significantly."

Here are Dr. Parikh's four safety tips for using neti pots for nasal irrigation and allergy relief.

4 tips for using saline rinses safely

Use distilled or sterile water. You can use tap water that has been boiled if needed, but "I would just discourage against tap water because if you don't boil it properly, it can cause problems," she says. Keep your neti pot clean to prevent mold, dust mites and bacteria from growing in it. Wash it with dish soap and water after each use. Consider further disinfecting the container by microwaving it; NeilMed suggests 40 seconds. Store your neti pot only when it is fully dry. Make sure your sinus regimen is cleared by your doctor.

Here's how to properly use a neti pot in 3 steps

If you're planning to use a saline rinse for your allergies, here's what the Food and Drug Administration recommends when using an irrigation device like a neti pot:

Lean over your sink and angle your head to the point where your forehead and chin are roughly on the same level. This helps you to avoid having liquid flow into your mouth. "Insert the spout of the saline-filled container into your upper nostril so that the liquid drains through the lower nostril," and make sure to breathe through your mouth simultaneously. Clear your sinuses, and tilt your head to the other side to repeat the process in your other nostril.

