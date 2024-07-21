The salaries you'd need to afford iconic TV and movie homes from ‘Full House', ‘The Godfather' and more

This year, the Chicago-area house from "Home Alone" and the iconic "Full House" townhouse in San Francisco hit the market with asking prices in the millions.

If you've ever wondered what it would cost to own the properties from some of your favorite movies and TV shows like "Scarface", "Mean Girls", "Twilight" and "The Sopranos" — or if you'd ever be able to afford it — a recent study has some answers.

In June, CardRates.com examined 25 iconic houses featured on screen. Using Zillow's estimated home values and Bankrate's mortgage calculator, the report determined the monthly mortgage rates and the annual income required to afford each property.

The mortgage rates were determined assuming a 20% down payment, a 30-year fixed loan, and the current interest rate as of June 2024, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Some of the properties in CardRates.com's report are currently on the market and the amounts indicated are the current list prices.

"The Godfather" and "The Bodyguard" Beverly Hills estate

Address: 1011 N Beverly Drive Beverly Hills, Calif.

Zillow estimated home value: $59,832,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $372,334

Annual household income needed: $14,893,360

"Mean Girls" Regina George mansion

Address: 11 High Point Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Last market price: $19,998,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $119,991

Annual household income needed: $4,799,640

"Scarface" mansion

Address: 631 Parra Grande Lane in Montecito, Calif.

Zillow estimated home value: $18,480,500

Monthly mortgage payment: $110,891

Annual household income needed: $4,435,640

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" mansion

Address: 251 N. Bristol Avenue, Los Angeles, Calif.

Zillow estimated home value: $9,000,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $53,813

Annual household income needed: $2,152,520

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" apartment

Address: 169 E 71st St, New York, N.Y.

Zillow estimated home value: $7,722,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $46,376

Annual household income needed: $1,855,040

"Full House" townhouse

Address: 1709 Broderick St, San Francisco, Calif.

Current listing price: $6,500,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $39,046

Annual household income needed: $1,561,840

"Mrs. Doubtfire" house

Address: 2640 Steiner Street, San Francisco, Calif.

Zillow estimated home value: $5,413,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $32,532

Annual household income needed: $1,301,280

"The Royal Tenenbaums" brownstone

Address: 339 Convent Ave, New York, N.Y.

Zillow estimated home value: $3,632,400

Monthly mortgage payment: $21,849

Annual household income: $873,960

"The Brady Brunch" house

Address: 11222 Dilling St, North Hollywood, Calif.

Zillow estimated home value: $3,340,100

Monthly mortgage payment: $20,096

Annual household income: $803,840

"The Notebook" house

Address: 204 Martins Point Road, Wadmalaw Island, S.C.

Zillow estimated home value: $3,336,200

Monthly mortgage payment: $20,072

Annual household income needed: $802,880

"The Godfather" Staten Island house

Address: 110 Longfellow Ave, Staten Island, N.Y.

Zillow estimated home value: $2,852,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $17,174

Annual household income needed: $686,960

"Home Alone" house

Barry King / Contributor/Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Address: 671 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, Ill.

Current listing price: $5,250,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $31,549

Annual household income needed: $1,261,960

"Twilight" the Cullen's house

Address: 3333 NW Quimby, St, Portland, Ore.

Zillow estimated home value: $2,578,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $16,134

Annual household income needed: $645,360

"Twilight" Bella Swan's house

Address: 184 S 6th St, Saint Helens, Ore.

Zillow estimated home value: $426,800

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,625

Annual household income needed: $105,000

"10 Things I Hate About You" house

Address: 2715 N Junett St, Tacoma, Wash.

Zillow estimated home value: $2,246,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $13,537

Annual household income needed: $541,480

"The Sopranos" house

Address: 14 Aspen Dr, Caldwell, N.J.

Zillow estimated home value: $2,138,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $12,893

Annual household income needed: $515,720

"Ferris Bueller" Cameron Frye house

Address: 370 Beech St, Highland Park, Ill.

Zillow estimated home value: $1,605,500

Monthly mortgage payment: $9,694

Annual household income needed: $387,760

"Hocus Pocus" Max and Dani's Dennison house

Address: 4 Ocean Ave, Salem, Mass.

Zillow estimated home value: $628,700

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,721

Annual household income needed: $148,840

"Stranger Things" the Byers' house

Address: 149 Coastline Rd, Fayetteville, Ga.

Zillow estimated home value: $400,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,464

Annual household income needed: $98,560

"Breaking Bad" Walter White house

Address: 3828 Piermont Dr NE, Albuquerque, N.M.

Zillow estimated home value: $352,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,179

Annual household income needed: $87,160

