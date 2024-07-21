The salaries you'd need to afford iconic TV and movie homes from ‘Full House', ‘The Godfather' and more

This year, the Chicago-area house from "Home Alone" and the iconic "Full House" townhouse in San Francisco hit the market with asking prices in the millions.
If you've ever wondered what it would cost to own the properties from some of your favorite movies and TV shows like "Scarface", "Mean Girls", "Twilight" and "The Sopranos" — or if you'd ever be able to afford it — a recent study has some answers.
In June, CardRates.com examined 25 iconic houses featured on screen. Using Zillow's estimated home values and Bankrate's mortgage calculator, the report determined the monthly mortgage rates and the annual income required to afford each property.
The mortgage rates were determined assuming a 20% down payment, a 30-year fixed loan, and the current interest rate as of June 2024, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Some of the properties in CardRates.com's report are currently on the market and the amounts indicated are the current list prices.
"The Godfather" and "The Bodyguard" Beverly Hills estate
Address: 1011 N Beverly Drive Beverly Hills, Calif.
Zillow estimated home value: $59,832,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $372,334
Annual household income needed: $14,893,360
"Mean Girls" Regina George mansion
Address: 11 High Point Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Last market price: $19,998,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $119,991
Annual household income needed: $4,799,640
"Scarface" mansion
Address: 631 Parra Grande Lane in Montecito, Calif.
Zillow estimated home value: $18,480,500
Monthly mortgage payment: $110,891
Annual household income needed: $4,435,640
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" mansion
Address: 251 N. Bristol Avenue, Los Angeles, Calif.
Zillow estimated home value: $9,000,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $53,813
Annual household income needed: $2,152,520
"Breakfast at Tiffany's" apartment
Address: 169 E 71st St, New York, N.Y.
Zillow estimated home value: $7,722,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $46,376
Annual household income needed: $1,855,040
"Full House" townhouse
Address: 1709 Broderick St, San Francisco, Calif.
Current listing price: $6,500,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $39,046
Annual household income needed: $1,561,840
"Mrs. Doubtfire" house
Address: 2640 Steiner Street, San Francisco, Calif.
Zillow estimated home value: $5,413,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $32,532
Annual household income needed: $1,301,280
"The Royal Tenenbaums" brownstone
Address: 339 Convent Ave, New York, N.Y.
Zillow estimated home value: $3,632,400
Monthly mortgage payment: $21,849
Annual household income: $873,960
"The Brady Brunch" house
Address: 11222 Dilling St, North Hollywood, Calif.
Zillow estimated home value: $3,340,100
Monthly mortgage payment: $20,096
Annual household income: $803,840
"The Notebook" house
Address: 204 Martins Point Road, Wadmalaw Island, S.C.
Zillow estimated home value: $3,336,200
Monthly mortgage payment: $20,072
Annual household income needed: $802,880
"The Godfather" Staten Island house
Address: 110 Longfellow Ave, Staten Island, N.Y.
Zillow estimated home value: $2,852,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $17,174
Annual household income needed: $686,960
"Home Alone" house
Address: 671 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, Ill.
Current listing price: $5,250,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $31,549
Annual household income needed: $1,261,960
"Twilight" the Cullen's house
Address: 3333 NW Quimby, St, Portland, Ore.
Zillow estimated home value: $2,578,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $16,134
Annual household income needed: $645,360
"Twilight" Bella Swan's house
Address: 184 S 6th St, Saint Helens, Ore.
Zillow estimated home value: $426,800
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,625
Annual household income needed: $105,000
"10 Things I Hate About You" house
Address: 2715 N Junett St, Tacoma, Wash.
Zillow estimated home value: $2,246,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $13,537
Annual household income needed: $541,480
"The Sopranos" house
Address: 14 Aspen Dr, Caldwell, N.J.
Zillow estimated home value: $2,138,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $12,893
Annual household income needed: $515,720
"Ferris Bueller" Cameron Frye house
Address: 370 Beech St, Highland Park, Ill.
Zillow estimated home value: $1,605,500
Monthly mortgage payment: $9,694
Annual household income needed: $387,760
"Hocus Pocus" Max and Dani's Dennison house
Address: 4 Ocean Ave, Salem, Mass.
Zillow estimated home value: $628,700
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,721
Annual household income needed: $148,840
"Stranger Things" the Byers' house
Address: 149 Coastline Rd, Fayetteville, Ga.
Zillow estimated home value: $400,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,464
Annual household income needed: $98,560
"Breaking Bad" Walter White house
Address: 3828 Piermont Dr NE, Albuquerque, N.M.
Zillow estimated home value: $352,300
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,179
Annual household income needed: $87,160
