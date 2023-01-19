Trump and Lawyers Sanctioned Almost $1 Million for ‘Frivolous' Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

A federal judge imposed nearly $1 million in sanctions on former President Donald Trump and his lawyers for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others.

"This case should never have been brought," wrote Judge John Middlbrooks in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in his order sanctioning Trump.

A federal judge on Thursday imposed nearly $1 million in sanctions on former President Donald Trump and his lawyers for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others that claimed they tried to rig the 2016 presidential election in Clinton's favor.

"This case should never have been brought," wrote Judge John Middlbrooks in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in his order sanctioning Trump.

"Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start," Middlebrooks wrote. "No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.