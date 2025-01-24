Trump recommends ending FEMA ahead of California fire site visit

President Donald Trump is visiting storm-ravaged parts of North Carolina before flying to California to survey damage from the massive fires.

In Asheville, Trump said he plans to overhaul the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, so that states pay more for disaster relief and the federal government pays less.

The economic losses from the Palisades fire and others around Los Angeles are already in the tens of billions of dollars, worsening the state's existing home insurance crisis.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he plans to take executive action to overhaul — or possibly end — the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, slamming the agency for its response to historic floods in North Carolina.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I think we're going to recommend that FEMA go away," Trump said at a briefing in Asheville, North Carolina, which was devastated in September by Hurricane Helene.

The president later Friday is set to travel to Los Angeles, which continues to battle wildfires that have ravaged large swaths of the city.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Speaking to reporters on an airport tarmac upon his arrival in Asheville, Trump said, "We're looking at the whole concept of FEMA."

"I like, frankly, the concept [that] when North Carolina gets hit, the governor takes care of it. When Florida gets hit, the governor takes care of it, meaning the state takes care of it," he said.

"To have a group of people come in from an area that don't even know where they're going, in order to solve immediately a problem is something that never worked for me," Trump said.

Trump added that additional aid for North Carolina and California should flow directly from the federal government.

"So rather than going through FEMA, it will go through us," he said.

Trump's comments on FEMA appear to align with the conservative policy blueprint known as Project 2025, which calls for reforming the agency's spending to "shift the majority of preparedness and response costs to states and localities instead of the federal government."

Trump politicized Helene shortly after it hit the U.S., criticizing then-President Joe Biden's handling of the federal response and spreading falsehoods about FEMA's actions.

In January, as Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood was leveled by unprecedented wildfires, Trump sought to pin the blame for the destruction on California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He also threatened to make federal aid to fight the wildfires contingent on a change in the state's water policy.

The Biden administration as of Nov. 5 had approved more than $2.7 billion in total FEMA assistance for survivors of Helene and Hurricane Milton, which hit Florida's west coast less than two weeks after Helene.

The New York Times reported earlier Friday that while some former FEMA leaders agree with Trump that states should be in charge of managing their own disasters, the states themselves tend to want more federal help.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.