Ukraine War Live Updates: Turkey Formally Approves Finland's NATO Membership; Ukraine Marks One Year Since Bucha Massacre

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Turkey's Parliament unanimously approved Finland's membership to NATO, clearing the final hurdle for the Nordic country's ascension to the 74-year old defense alliance. Ankara is still holding out on Sweden's membership, however.

The step for Finland, which comes after months of stalling by NATO members Turkey and Hungary, marks a historic foreign policy shift and a significant setback for Russia, which often refers to NATO's expansion as an existential threat. Finland's addition to the alliance will add 830 miles of NATO territory along Russia's border.

Ukraine is marking the one-year anniversary of the Bucha massacre, during which Ukraine says retreating Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians in and around their homes in the suburb outside Kyiv. International investigators have spent the last year compiling evidence to charge Russian forces with committing atrocities, which the Kremlin denies.

Meanwhile, the White House says it has new evidence that Russia is seeking an arms-for-food deal with North Korea. Washington previously declassified intelligence revealing that Russia's mercenary Wagner Group has received weapons from North Korea to aid in its fighting in Ukraine.

Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich, remains detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage. Russia's security service, the FSB, announced his detention Thursday and claimed without evidence that he was "collecting information constituting a state secret" at the instruction of the United States.

NATO's Stoltenberg hopes to welcome Sweden into the alliance 'as soon as possible'

Jonathan Nackstrand | AFP | Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he looks forward to "also welcoming Sweden as a full member" of the defense alliance "as soon as possible," following Turkey's ratification of Finland's NATO membership on Thursday night.

The unanimous vote of approval from Turkey's parliament follows a months-long saga that saw Turkey demand certain concessions from Finland and its neighbor Sweden, both of whom applied to NATO in May 2022 in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Joining NATO requires unanimous approval from all member states.

Turkey and Hungary remained the final holdouts standing in the way of the Nordic states' accession to the 74-year-old alliance. Ankara and Budapest this week gave Finland the green light, but have yet to approve Sweden's membership bid.

Turkey's animosity toward Sweden centers mainly on Sweden's support for Kurdish groups that Ankara considers to be terrorists or affiliated with militants.

"Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in early January. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that Turkey would approve his country's NATO bid.

— Natasha Turak

Belarusian leader Lukashenko says Russia's tactical nuclear weapons will protect it from western invasion

Kremlin Press Office | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko praised Russia's announcement last week that it would position tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying it would protect his country from a Western invasion.

Lukashenko claimed that NATO's troops and activities in Poland are in preparation for an invasion of his country.

"Take my word for it, I have never deceived you. They are preparing to invade Belarus, to destroy our country," he told lawmakers in an annual address.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin follows through with his announced plan, it would mark the first time that Russia deploys nuclear weapons outside of its borders since the Soviet Union fell in 1991.

Lukashenko has been in power for 28 years and regularly crushes dissent, arresting and killing political opponents, according to Belarusian activists and rights groups. Russia has in the past helped the Belarusian leader in quelling dissent, supplying manpower and equipment.

Lukashenko has so far been a staunch supporter of Putin, allowing Belarus to be used as a staging ground for the Ukraine invasion and hosting tens of thousands of Russian troops. Belarus has refrained from joining Russia in combat operations in Ukraine so far.

— Natasha Turak

Japan imposes new export bans on steel, aluminum and aircraft going to Russia

Stanislav Kogiku | AFP | Getty Images

Japan's trade ministry announced export bans on aluminum, steel and aircraft to Russia, including drones.

The bans will also prevent Japanese businesses and entities from exporting a range of industrial equipment to Russia, including ship engines, optical devices and construction machinery, the ministry said in a statement. They will go into effect on April 7.

Japan has been a consistent supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and in February announced a $5.5 billion aid package for the country. It has also provided Ukraine $520 million in loans for emergency economic assistance, and earlier in March Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

— Natasha Turak

Ukraine and Russia are consistently targeting each other's counter-battery radars: UK MoD

Ukrainian and Russian forces are both working to take out each other's counter-battery radars, Britain's Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter. Counter-battery radars, also called Cobra, are the radar systems that detect artillery fire from mortars, howitzers, rocket launchers and other guns and use those trajectories to determine the locations of the weapons that fired them.

"Efforts by both sides to neutralise their opponent's counter-battery radars have been a constant element of the conflict. These systems are relatively few in number but are a significant force multiplier," the ministry wrote. "They allow commanders to rapidly locate and strike enemy artillery."

The radars are vital in combat but also more vulnerable to being targeted because of their electromagnetic signature.

"Russia has lost at least six ZOOPARK-1M [counter-battery radars] and likely only has a very limited number left in Ukraine," the ministry said.

"Regenerating counter-battery radar fleets is likely a key priority for both sides, but Russia will likely struggle because the systems rely on supplies of high-tech electronics which have been disrupted by sanctions."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 31 March 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/1gWRD97ofr



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dUBJsgKu2V — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 31, 2023

— Natasha Turak

Ukraine marks one year since Bucha massacre

Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

Ukraine is commemorating one year since the Bucha massacre, which saw hundreds of civilians killed by invading Russian forces and left in streets and basements or buried in mass graves in a suburb outside of Kyiv.

"For many residents of the Kyiv region, the past year has become the most horrific in their entire lives," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "And the liberation of the Kyiv region has become a symbol of the fact that Ukraine will be able to win this war."

Russian troops gave up on their attempted assault of Kyiv and retreated roughly a month after the initial full-scale invasion on Ukraine began, leaving death and destruction in their wake.

International experts and investigators have spent months gathering evidence in Bucha and other areas where Ukraine says Russian forces carried out atrocities. Moscow denies the accusations.

Now, "Bucha is full of life," Reuters reported Friday. "Young families crisscross central streets and the sounds of construction clatter in the crisp spring air." Still, some buildings remain war-scarred, with bullet-ridden fences and destroyed military vehicles a visible part of the town's features.

— Natasha Turak

Turkey formally approves Finland’s NATO membership, in setback for Russia

Turkey's parliament voted unanimously to formally approve Finland's membership to NATO on Thursday, marking a historic step for the traditionally nonaligned Nordic country that shares an 830-mile border with Russia.

The vote follows a months-long saga that saw Turkey demand certain concessions from Finland and its neighbor Sweden, both of whom applied to NATO in May 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Joining NATO requires unanimous approval from all member states. Ankara's vote late on Thursday marked Finland's clearing of its final hurdle in the accession process.

Turkey and Hungary remained the final holdouts standing in the way of the Nordic states' accession to the 74-year old alliance. Ankara has yet to approve of Sweden's membership bid, while Hungary — whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been on friendly terms with Russian leader Vladimir Putin — has approved Finland's accession, but not Sweden's.

— Natasha Turak

Zelenskyy addresses Ukraine on 400th day of war

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was preparing to take back more of the territory seized by Russia during its full-scale invasion.

"This is a colossal path that we have walked all together," Zelenskyy said in a nightly address, marking 400 days of the war.

"We will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land. And we will not leave any enemy unpunished either. We are preparing news about this," he said, without offering other details.

"Today, on the four hundredth day of resistance, full-scale resistance, I want to thank everyone in the world who stands with Ukraine. Who shares our interpretation of freedom. Who supports our pursuit of justice. Who has the same strong conviction that we, Ukrainians, have... the conviction that the world should be based on rules, on civilized rules - on the rules of humanity, respect and peace. That is why Ukraine will win," he added.

— Amanda Macias

Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea, White House says

Alexei Nikolskyi | Sputnik | Reuters

The White House said it has new evidence that Russia is looking again to North Korea for weapons to fuel the war in Ukraine, this time in a deal that would provide Pyongyang with needed food and other commodities in return.

It's the latest accusation that Russia, desperate for weaponry and restricted by sanctions and export controls, is turning to "rogue" nations to help it continue to prosecute the 13-month-old war.

"As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. "We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions."

The administration has previously declassified intelligence to present evidence that Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia over the summer and that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of arms from North Korea to help bolster its forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.

— Associated Press

