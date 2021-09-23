Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: CDC Panel Votes on Who Should Get Pfizer Covid Booster Shot After FDA OK

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Hannah Beier | Bloomberg | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 12 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group is meeting Thursday to debate and vote on exactly who should get booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

The meeting comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to administer Pfizer's shots to the elderly and adults with medical conditions that place them at risk of getting severely sick or who are at risk of serious complications because of frequent exposure to the virus.

Money Report

business 4 mins ago

Mark Zuckerberg Just Brought His Trusted Fix-It-Man to the Forefront at Facebook

politics 6 mins ago

America's Richest 400 Families Pay a Lower Tax Rate Than ‘Average' Taxpayer

The agency also added people from 18 to 64 "whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure" to the virus place them at a high risk of getting Covid. That leaves enough room for the CDC panel to potentially recommend third doses for people in nursing homes, prisons, front-line health employees and other essential workers who were among the first Americans to get the initial shots in December.

If the CDC adopts that plan Thursday, booster shots could begin immediately.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Vaccine mandates for travel are legal in the U.S. — and more are probably coming

FDA authorizes Pfizer's Covid booster shots for people 65 and older and other vulnerable Americans 

Average daily U.S. Covid deaths climb above 2,000 for the first time since March   

CDC says nursing home residents are still at risk for Covid with low vaccination rates among staff

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusbusinesspoliticsUS: NewsHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us