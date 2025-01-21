World's biggest sovereign wealth fund warns markets at risk from tariff-fueled inflation

Inflation driven by tariffs is among the biggest market risks in 2025, Nicolai Tangen, head of the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, said Tuesday.

"I don't think I should give any advice to the U.S., but if you look at the risk to financial markets, I think inflation is for sure one, all driven by tariffs," the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Many of the suggestions now coming out of the U.S. are potentially inflationary. They could cause more inflation. There could be less labor supply, there could be more tariffs — all of these things are driving inflation, and so it's not a given that inflation will come down," he said.

Tangen also flagged additional chief risks that include higher for longer interest rates, high levels of government debt and geopolitical tensions. As his top risk, he cited concentration in U.S. equities among large cap tech firms, which he said had "never been bigger."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.