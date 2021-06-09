CDC Loosens Travel Restrictions To More Than 100 Countries

Travel and tourism are starting to take off again.

This week the CDC announced they’re easing travel restrictions to more than 110 countries.

One notable country that saw a lowered restriction is Japan, just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Japan has banned foreign spectators.

61 nations were also lowered from level four, which had discouraged travel to those destinations for fully vaccinated people.

According to the CDC, the countries currently with the lowest risk for COVID-19 include: Singapore, Isreal, South Korea, Iceland, Belize and Albania.

Among those now listed at level three are France, Ecuador, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Honduras, Hungary and Italy.

The Biden administration is also working with Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and the European Union on how to restart travel after this pandemic.

A full list of all those countries can be found on the CDC website.