At-Home Rapid Tests Available at 5 Miami-Dade Libraries Christmas Eve, More Sites To Come

Miami Dade County is offering free take-home rapid test kits at five public libraries in the county.

Residents can pick up the test kits on Friday, December 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last at the following locations:

North Dade Regional Library

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056



Kendale Lakes Branch Library

15205 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33196



Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch

2930 Aventura Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180



South Dade Regional Library

10750 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189



Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

“As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The following Monday, December 27, kits will be available at 27 library locations.

There is a limit of three tests per household while supplies last. If you need more information, please contact the participating library location or email customercare@mdpls.org for assistance.