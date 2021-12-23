Miami-Dade

At-Home Rapid Tests Available at 5 Miami-Dade Libraries Christmas Eve, More Sites To Come

Miami Dade County is offering free take-home rapid test kits at five public libraries in the county.

Residents can pick up the test kits on Friday, December 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last at the following locations:

  • North Dade Regional Library
    2455 NW 183 Street
    Miami Gardens, FL 33056
  • Kendale Lakes Branch Library
    15205 SW 88 Street
    Miami, FL 33196
  • Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch
    2930 Aventura Boulevard
    Aventura, FL 33180
  • South Dade Regional Library
    10750 SW 211 Street
    Cutler Bay, FL 33189
  • Westchester Regional Library
    9445 Coral Way
    Miami, FL 33165

“As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The following Monday, December 27, kits will be available at 27 library locations. 

There is a limit of three tests per household while supplies last. If you need more information, please contact the participating library location or email customercare@mdpls.org for assistance.

