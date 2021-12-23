At-Home Rapid Tests Available at 5 Miami-Dade Libraries Christmas Eve, More Sites To Come

Miami Dade County is offering free take-home rapid test kits at five public libraries in the county.
Residents can pick up the test kits on Friday, December 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last at the following locations:
- North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183 Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library
15205 SW 88 Street
Miami, FL 33196
- Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch
2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
- South Dade Regional Library
10750 SW 211 Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33189
- Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33165
“As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
The following Monday, December 27, kits will be available at 27 library locations.
There is a limit of three tests per household while supplies last. If you need more information, please contact the participating library location or email customercare@mdpls.org for assistance.
