New Covid Testing and Treatment Sites Open in Hialeah

New COVID-19 testing and monoclonal antibody treatment sites are now open in Hialeah ahead of the holiday rush sparked by the spike in cases. The parks will be operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Where:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Benny Babcock Park- 651 East 4TH Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33010 (Allied Health)

Bucky Dent Park- 2250 West 60 Street, Hialeah, FL 33016 (Allied Health)

Amelia Earhart Park 401 E 65 Street, Hialeah, Miami, FL, 33013

According to a press release from Mayor Steve Bovo's office, more sites are coming soon.

To make an appointment, call 954-400-0472.

There will be limited hours on the following days:

December 24, 2021 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

December 25, 2021: Closed.

December 31, 2021 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

January 1, 2022: Closed

For testing and treatments sites that are more convenient for you, click here.