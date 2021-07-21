Here's What You Need to Know for COVID-19 Testing, Vaccinations & Boosters in South Florida

The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

In order to get a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 booster shot, you must have completed your first series of either vaccine at least six months ago. But to receive a booster shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you must have been vaccinated at least two months ago.

Where can I get a COVID-19 booster shot?

Several county-run sites are now administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and J&J COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who qualifies.

To find where you can get a vaccination booster shot near you in Miami-Dade County click here. To receive your COVID-19 booster shot in Broward County, click here or to receive your booster shot in Monroe County, click here.

In addition to county-run sites, anyone over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J booster shot at any of these Walgreens pharmacy locations or receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster dose at any of the many participating CVS Pharmacy locations.

But there are also grocers offering booster shots near you.

All local Publix, Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más in-store pharmacies are administering Moderna and Pfizer booster vaccines to anyone over the age of 18. To schedule an appointments at your local Winn-dixie, click here, at Fresco y Más, click here and at Publix, click here.

Other major retailers offering booster shots are Costco, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Costco has Pfizer boosters available, but some locations might also carry the Moderna or J&J boosters. Appointments can be made online by clicking here, but some stores are also accepting walk-ins.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are offering Pfizer, Moderna and J&J boosters by appointment and walk-in. To schedule an appointment at Walmart, click here. For Sam’s Club, click here.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

If you or someone you know has come in contact with an individual infected with COVID-19, here is where you can get tested for the virus.

Miami-Dade County

Click here to access the COVID-19 testing site finder in Miami-Dade County.

Broward County

Click here for a list of testing sites in Broward County.

Monroe County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations in Monroe County.

Where Can I Get Vaccinated?

If you are negative for the virus and have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, here is where you can get your shot.

Miami-Dade County

Click here to access Miami-Dade County's COVID-19 vaccine finder for a vaccination center near you.

Broward County

Click here to find a vaccine site if you live in Broward County.

Monroe County

Click here for vaccine information in Monroe County from the Florida Department of Health.