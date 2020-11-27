Congressman-Elect Carlos Gimenez, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez and his wife Lourdes have announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving after experiencing mild symptoms.

“After several negative tests, both Lourdes and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday,” Gimenez said Friday in a press release. “We are both feeling good and experiencing no symptoms at this time.”

Gimenez recently defeated Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a tight race for Florida’s District 26 and was attending virtual orientation for his new congressional role when the former Miami-Dade mayor tested positive for coronavirus.

“I will continue attending New Member Orientation virtually and preparing our office to serve the people of Florida’s 26th Congressional District from Westchester to Key West until I can resume my normal schedule,” Gimenez said.

Back in March, Gimenez placed himself in quarantine after possibly being in contact the communication director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to South Florida for a three-day trip. Gimenez ended his quarantine 14 days later after testing negative for the virus.