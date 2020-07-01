COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Miami-Dade County has been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida since the virus first emerged in mid-March. Broward County and Palm Beach County have also been named “hot spots,” with both South Florida counties reporting a steady increase in COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased exponentially the week of June 21. See the chart below for a visual look at the increase across the state,

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to more expansive testing, although he recently said the state’s positivity rate is also increasing. While the raw number of positive tests is expected to increase with more widespread testing, the state’s positivity rate indicates whether enough testing is being done to find cases, according to John Hopkins University and Medicine.

“If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases,” the institution said. “A lower positivity may indicate that a community is including in its testing patients with milder or no symptoms.”

In short, the positivity rate shows the daily percentage of tests that come back positive. The World Health Organization says that countries that have conducted extensive testing for COVID-19 should have a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least two weeks, according to John Hopkins.

See the table below for a look at Florida’s positivity rate throughout the past few months.

The R-Factor, or "effective reproduction rate," is another metric gaining a lot of attention lately.

The R-Factor is the number of new infections coming from one case. It is generally used to describe the intensity of a disease outbreak, according to the University of Michigan.

If the R-Factor is over 1, it means one person is infecting more than one other person.

Generally speaking, an R-Factor greater than 1 is considered a cause for alarm.

See the table below for Florida’s R-Factor over the course of the past few months.

Here is a look at the number of tests that have been conducted across the state since mid-March.

For a look at COVID-19 cases by city in the South Florida area, take a look at the map below.