Entertainment Venues in Miami-Dade County Allowed to Reopen, Must Follow COVID Guidelines

What to Know Several types of entertainment venues will be allowed to open at 50% capacity in Miami-Dade County starting Friday

That includes movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, and arcades

Facilities are still required to follow the county's coronavirus guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and enforcing facial coverings

Several types of entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen ahead of schedule in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced in a press release Thursday.

Movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades and indoor amusement facilities will be allowed to open at 50% capacity starting Friday, September 18th.

The press release said that all venues must continue to follow coronavirus public health guidelines outlined in the county's New Normal Guidebook. They include mandatory face coverings and six feet of social distancing.

Additionally, indoor consumption of food and drinks should only be allowed in certain designated areas in all of the facilities.

Live performances will be permitted, but performers must be at least 10 feet away from patrons at all times, and audience members must stay seated during shows.

"The administration will be meeting next week with owners of bars and adult entertainment establishments, along with the County’s medical experts, to determine the rules to safely open these facilities in the future," the press release said.