Miami-Dade Public Schools Officials Discussing Reopening Safety

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials are discussing safety issues for the possible reopening of schools for in-person learning.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was holding a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the issues.

A date hasn't been set yet for schools in the county to reopen, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved the county to Phase 2 of reopening, paving the way for schools to physically reopen.

The county's schools have been holding instruction through distance learning since classes began.