Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Public Schools Officials Discussing Reopening Safety

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials are discussing safety issues for the possible reopening of schools for in-person learning.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was holding a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the issues.

A date hasn't been set yet for schools in the county to reopen, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved the county to Phase 2 of reopening, paving the way for schools to physically reopen.

Local

Broward County 4 hours ago

Broward Sheriff's Office Forming Social Justice Task Force

2020 hurricane season 7 hours ago

Hurricane Teddy Expected to Strengthen, Not Forecast to Impact South Florida

The county's schools have been holding instruction through distance learning since classes began.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade County Public SchoolsSchools and COVID
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us