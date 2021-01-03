Florida Adds 10,603 COVID-19 Cases, Bringing State Total to 1,365,436

Florida added 10,603 COVID-19 cases to its overall total Sunday, while 97 more deaths were reported, according to the state’s department of health.

More than 21,900 people in the state have now died from COVID-19, while 1,365,436 people have contracted the virus in Florida.

The state’s positivity rate, which shows the daily percentage of tests that come back positive, is currently 12.43 percent, according to the department.

In Miami-Dade County, 305,734 people have been infected with the virus. The county added 1,547 more cases Sunday and reported 4,251 total deaths.

Over in Broward, a total of 141,010 people have tested positive for the virus, a jump of 900 cases since Saturday. 1,872 total coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

In Palm Beach County, 85,479 COVID-19 cases have been reported. 1,909 people have died from the virus in Palm Beach.

In Monroe County, 4,350 cases and 35 total deaths have been reported.

As cases continue to rise, attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.

A total of 255,808 have been inoculated in the state of Florida. Click here for the full report.