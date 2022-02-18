Florida's Weekly COVID-19 Case Count Drops by More Than Half

Florida's weekly COVID-19 case count has fallen by more than half, according to the state department of health's latest data.

The Florida Department of Health reported 42,473 cases for the week of Feb. 11-17. That's down from 102,990 cases for the week beginning on Feb. 4.

The state added 5,325 cases for Thursday, according to new figures released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida has had 5,775,171 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The state's new case positivity fell from 14.3% to 8.2% in a week, according to the DOH. The positivity rate was over 29% at the beginning of 2022.

Figures released Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed there were 4,637 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals.

Miami-Dade County reported 4,655 cases for the week. Broward County added 2,800 cases, Palm Beach 1,840 and Monroe 110.