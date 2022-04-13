CDC to Extend Mask Mandate on Public Transit By 2 Weeks, Sources Say

The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transportation systems as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to the Associated Press and NBC News.

The requirement to wear a mask on airplanes, in airports and on buses and trains was set to expire on April 18.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to extend the order by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. The move was being made out of abundance of caution, a source told the AP, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC's action.

The Transportation Security Administration is expected to formally announce the extension "soon," two officials told NBC News.

The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

"When we reduce these measures, we increase our vulnerability of having transmission continue to go high," says Jessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist at the Pandemic Prevention Institute. She joined LX News to talk about mask restrictions and what loosening them could mean for the nation.