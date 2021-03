The Florida Department of Health recently announced that adults under the age of 65 are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine if they are deemed "extremely vulnerable" by their doctor or physician.

If you are under 65 and have an underlying medical condition that puts you "at-risk" of contracting COVID-19, you are required to present the following form at your vaccination appointment. A doctor's note alone will not suffice.

See the eligibility form below, or click here to access.

https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20500098-covid-19-determination-of-extreme-vulnerability