FLPD: Searching for armed sexual battery suspect

The local community is on high alert following an armed sexual battery and burglary incident that occurred Friday night around 7:30 p.m.

The incident took place in an apartment located on NE 18th Avenue, near NE 62nd Street.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the female victim was in her bedroom when an armed man forcibly entered the apartment, attacked her, and then fled the scene.

The suspect has been described by police as a Black man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall, with dreadlocks and a muscular build.

Authorities have urged anyone who sees someone matching this description to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately.

Fort Lauderdale detectives are asking for surveillance footage from nearby residents and businesses in hopes of gathering clues to identify the suspect.

The police are advising the community to remain vigilant as they continue their search for the assailant.

Individuals with information about the incident can contact police directly or provide details anonymously through Broward County Crime Stoppers.