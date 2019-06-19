The following content is created in partnership with Memorial Healthcare System. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Miami's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Memorial Healthcare System.

Neurological conditions, like any health issues, can be affected by the lifestyle decisions we make on a day to day basis. You might be surprised to find out that many everyday decisions could be increasing your risk for epilepsy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases, multiple sclerosis, and headaches. Read below to find out what lifestyle choices you may be making that could increase your risk for these top 5 neurological concerns.

Your sleep schedule is all over the place. The same part of your brain which controls sleep also controls headaches and mood, which might explain those headaches. Too little sleep and you may end up sleep deprived, which increases your risks for neurological diseases in general but particularly may increase your risk of suffering from headaches. Getting the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night may decrease your likelihood of suffering from headaches and boost your overall health.

You aren't getting enough physical activity. Your brain is a muscle, and just like all of your other muscles, you have to keep it in shape. Increasing your physical activity may decrease your risk of suffering from epilepsy and headaches. If you have a loved one who suffers from memory loss, confusion, has a physical handicap, or a medical condition which requires supervision, Memorial Healthcare System can help get them moving. Adult Day Care provides patients a chance to test their dance moves or try some recreational activities, all in the comfort of a safe, welcoming community environment.

You eat an unhealthy or unbalanced diet. When you put food into your body, you should think of it as fueling a machine. Fueling your body with processed or refined foods, full of added sugars, can have a negative impact on your health. Excess sugar has been shown to negatively affect the hippocampus, the part of your brain which is associated with long-term memory. Eating healthier and cleaner may help improve your long-term memory skills, potentially decreasing your risk of Alzheimer's disease.

If you or a loved one is worried about brain aging or memory loss, the team at Memorial Neuroscience Institute can help evaluate, diagnose, and treat Alzheimer's.

You're not testing your brain often enough. Testing your brain often will help your brain be healthier and may minimize your risk of Parkinson's Disease. Parkinson's occurs when nerve cells in an area of the brain that controls movement become impaired or die. Activities that "test" your brain, such as reading, listening to music or playing games can help stimulate these nerves and boost your brainpower.

For those who are already managing Parkinson's Disease, therapy can help improve symptoms. The LVT BIG treatment offered at Memorial can help patients improve walking, speech quality, and facial expressions.

You're too stressed. According to a study done by the American Psychological Association, long-term or chronic stress can wreak havoc on your immune system. It's important to find ways to manage or decrease your stress so that your immune system can remain as healthy as possible, and so that you can protect against immune-mediated diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Take action by involving yourself in stress-reducing activities such as gardening, dancing, or meditating.

If you or a loved one is struggling with any of the neurological issues mentioned above, Memorial Healthcare System provides experienced, comprehensive, and compassionate care for families facing a variety of complex cognitive conditions. Visit MHS.net to learn more about how Memorial can help you make the changes necessary to keep your brain in optimal shape.