‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Pet Store Shut Down After Animals Found Living in Filth May Reopen

A South Florida pet shop that was shut down last year after advocates say animals were found living in filth may reopen its doors.

The owner of the Pembroke Park pet store is trying to reopen "Dr Do Little" under a different name, NBC 6 has learned.

Last year, Good Karma Pet Rescue and three other agencies responded to and rescued 31 animals found living in unsanitary conditions.

"It's heartbreaking. These six puppies I picked them up that night and they were all covered in poop," said Nathalie Santana, a volunteer with Good Karma Pet Rescue.

"Gunk in their eyes, trouble breathing…"

While the other puppies are reportedly healthy, they were in horrible condition when they were found. They had difficulty breathing, pneumonia and Parvo, a highly contagious virus that mainly affects dogs.

"Dr Do Little" was shut down after the incident last year. But according to a town ordinance, owner Norman Chera can get back into business after rectifying three code violations, including two health and sanitation violations, and operating without a valid license.

NBC 6 has reached out to Chera for a comment regarding the matter.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a criminal matter, but said they wouldn't comment on the ongoing investigation.

Next week, the town of Pembroke Park will begin discussions on regulating or even banning selling pets in retail stores.