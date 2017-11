Police are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man in North Miami Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Felipe Lay, an adult man was stabbed at 16475 NE 15th Ave. in North Miami Beach. The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.