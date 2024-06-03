Driver in stolen car arrested after Miami street takeover caught on camera

Close-up video showed a street takeover and reckless driving display at a Miami intersection that ended in the arrest of at least one driver over the weekend.

The footage showed a gray sedan at Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street spinning and drifting as a handful of spectators watched and took videos early Sunday.

The car screeched into turns and burned its tires while a person hung from the passenger-side window. After a few of these spins, an unmarked police cruiser turned on its lights and interrupted the display.

The sedan was seen taking off with police in pursuit. It’s unclear if that driver was arrested.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Another driver, 18-year-old Valentino Santos, was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen orange Chevrolet Camaro that swerved between lanes, drove against traffic, fled a traffic stop and nearly crashed into other cars when he arrived at the street takeover, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Police said they first saw Santos’ car lacking a license plate at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

An officer followed the car covertly until it arrived at the intersection where others were driving recklessly. When authorities turned on their lights and tried to stop the driver, he allegedly sped off.

The footage of the takeover didn't not show the car Santos was allegedly driving.

Miami-Dade Corrections Valentino Santos

Later, an officer “observed an accident involving the same vehicle” at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street. Police said the orange Camaro left the scene, “leaving property damage and failing to render aid.”

Police said they followed the Camaro until it came to a stop at Alton Road and 2nd Street in Miami Beach, where they arrested Santos, who was wearing a mask and gloves.

Authorities also said he had a 17-year-old in the car as a front passenger.

Santos was charged with grand theft in the third degree, fleeing police, leaving the scene of a crash and contributing to the delinquency of a child.