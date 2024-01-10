Pompano Beach

1 dead, 1 detained after shooting in Pompano Beach

One person was killed and another was detained on Wednesday morning, after a shooting in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene along northeast Fourth Street around 8 a.m. where they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other individual present was detained for questioning, according to the BSO.

BSO homicide detectives responded to investigate.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting and relationship between the victim and person detained -- remain unclear.

