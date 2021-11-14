1 Dead, 1 Injured After Double Shooting in Miami

Police in Miami are investigating a double shooting in which one person was killed and another was injured.

Officers responded to the scene around midnight Sunday in reference to shots fired in the area of Northwest 51st Street and North Miami Avenue, police said.

Once they arrived, officers found two men who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue. The second man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Police have not released any information on the motive behind the shooting or any possible information of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.