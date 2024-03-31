1 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes and lands on its roof in Fort Pierce

A plane crash at the Treasure Coast International Airport on Saturday afternoon in Fort Piece left one person dead and another injured, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

St. Lucie Fire District responded to the airport around 1:20 PM to find the plane flipped over on its roof with the two people trapped inside, per WFLA.

Officials said the one person managed to survive but the other person did not, according to WFLA.

No further details were available.