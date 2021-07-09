Florida

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Orlando Fire Rescue Vehicle Crash

The rescue vehicle and a car collided around 2:45 a.m., Orlando police Lt. Charles Crosby told news outlets

By The Associated Press

WESH-TV

A crash involving an Orlando Fire Rescue vehicle left one person dead and two others injured early Friday morning, officials said.

The rescue vehicle and a car collided around 2:45 a.m., Orlando police Lt. Charles Crosby told news outlets.

A passenger in the car died at the scene, and two occupants were seriously injured, according to Crosby.

The rescue vehicle left the roadway and hit an electric pole and a building, officials said.

The firefighters were not seriously injured but were taken to a hospital for evaluation, news outlets reported.

An investigation is continuing. No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrlandofatal crash
