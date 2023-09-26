1 dead, 2 others in custody after carjacking leads to police-involved shooting in Miami-Dade

A police chase ended in a deadly shooting after officers said they were able to track down a group of thieves that had stolen a car in Miami-Dade.

According to police, the incident began as an investigation into a carjacking in the City of Miami.

Investigators said city police began looking for the stolen car Monday evening, spotted it, but at some point lost sight of the vehicle.

Miami-Dade detectives later joined the search for the car and found it on NW 32nd Avenue, just south of State Route 112.

Police said three people were in the car when they surrounded the vehicle, but when officers tried to do a stop, someone inside the car began to shoot, and then drove off.

Police returned fire and officers said those shot hit a man in the car.

“A pursuit ensued and the driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of 12th avenue and NW 23rd street," said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. "Detectives immediately arrived, there was a confrontation with one of the passengers, and shots were fired.”

Medics responded to the scene and took that person to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

The other two suspects in the car were taken into custody.

Police said a firearm was recovered from the scene and no officers were injured in the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.