1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Shooting Outside NW Miami-Dade Bar: Police

One person was killed and three people were shot in what police say resulted after a dispute over an unpaid bill at a northwest Miami-Dade bar.

Officers arrived at the scene neat the 10700 block of NW 7th Street, where a black Cadillac was seen with several evidence markers around it.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man was kicked out of the bar after refusing to pay his bill. He returned around midnight and starting shooting at one of the security guards in front of the building.

The guard and another employee returned fire, killing the man at the scene. Police have not released his identity at this time.

The security guard was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Three women were shot after being caught in the cross fire, with two transported to the hospital in stable condition and a third woman refusing medical attention.

Both directions of NW 7th Street remain closed at this time as an investigation continues.