Pompano Beach

1 Dead, 3 Hurt, 1 Charged With DUI in Fiery Collision in Pompano Beach

Christopher Hoepker, 35, is charged with several DUI counts following a deadly collision in Pompano Beach overnight.

By Wayne Roustan

POLICE SIREN 22
NBC 10

One man is dead and three people required hospital treatment including a man accused of DUI following a fiery crash in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Alexander Hoepker, 35, is facing charges that include DUI causing death, DUI causing serious injury, driving with an expired license, having a third DUI arrest, and other traffic infractions, records show.

The collision between a pickup truck and a minivan happened just after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 500 block of W. Sample Road, investigators said.

BSO
Christopher Hoepker
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of one of the vehicles was trapped inside the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue extinguished the flames and took three people to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide detectives and its DUI Task Force are investigating the collision.

Local

Florida 57 mins ago

Theft of Frozen Beef in Nebraska Uncovers Miami-Based Crime Ring: Feds

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

Man Accused of Stealing Truck With $250K in Electronics Inside Near Miami Airport

The victims' identities had not been released Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

Pompano BeachBroward Countycar crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us