1 Dead, 3 Hurt, 1 Charged With DUI in Fiery Collision in Pompano Beach

One man is dead and three people required hospital treatment including a man accused of DUI following a fiery crash in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Alexander Hoepker, 35, is facing charges that include DUI causing death, DUI causing serious injury, driving with an expired license, having a third DUI arrest, and other traffic infractions, records show.

The collision between a pickup truck and a minivan happened just after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 500 block of W. Sample Road, investigators said.

BSO

The driver of one of the vehicles was trapped inside the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue extinguished the flames and took three people to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide detectives and its DUI Task Force are investigating the collision.

The victims' identities had not been released Wednesday.