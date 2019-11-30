1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized After Wrong Way I-95 Crash in Broward

What to Know The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old from Plantation whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was killed and four others were hospitalized after an overnight wrong way crash along a busy highway in Broward.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola, in a report, said the crash took place just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 just after Griffin Road when a 2019 Kia Rio was traveling southbound and crashed into three other vehicles.

The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old woman from Plantation whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Broward Fire Rescue crews.

Four others involved in two of the vehicles hit in the crash were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries but are expected to be okay. Two other people involved in a third car were unhurt.

Investigators did not say whether speed or alcohol played a role in the crash but did say none of the drivers in the three cars that were struck were impaired at the time of the crash.