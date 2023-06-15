1 dead, 9 injured after 8-car crash shuts down I-95 southbound lanes in Miami

An eight-car crash left one person dead and nine others injured on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning, according to the City of Miami Fire Department.

Fire rescue says the crash happened just before 2:30 am. in the southbound lanes of I-95, just as you approach the 112 expressway to head to the airport or 195 to head east to Miami Beach.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the incident caused chaos and congestion on the roads and frustration for drivers on their morning commute.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found 10 people injured, including one person who had already died. There was nothing they could do to help that person, they said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Tesla sedan lost control and collided with a concrete barrier wall while traveling south on I-95 in the area of Northwest 62nd Street.

After the car came to rest, FHP says the Tesla was blocking the roadway and struck by an oncoming black Dodge sedan. The driver of the Tesla was ejected in the collision and landed on the roadway.

When an oncoming white Nissan slowed down in an attempt to avoid running over the man who drove the Tesla, it was struck by a Chevy SUV.

As a result of that collision, the Nissan was projected forward and ran over the Tesla driver.

After the initial incident, FHP says a series of minor crashes occurred between a Chevy SUV, Nissan sedan, white Jeep SUV, tow truck and a gray Jeep SUV.

MFR says they were able to take five adults to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but four refused to go.

One man in the hospital is in serious condition, and the other four are stable, fire rescue says.

The crash caused miles of closure early Thursday morning.

Cars were being forced off at 62nd Street after all lanes of I-95 southbound were shut down from the Golden Glades entrance to downtown Miami.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still trying to figure out what caused the crash.