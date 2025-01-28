Miami Gardens

Man in custody after fatally shooting his brother in Miami Gardens: Police

According to police, the two brothers were having a verbal altercation, which escalated into a shooting.

By Kim Wynne

A man was in custody after he fatally shot his brother during an argument in Miami Gardens Tuesday, police said.

Miami Gardens Police arrived at the scene at Northwest 168th Terrace and 14th Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

According to police, the two brothers were having a verbal altercation which escalated into a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire rescue crews.

The other brother was taken into custody and taken to the police station for questioning, officials said.

Police have not released the identities of the brothers.

This is developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

