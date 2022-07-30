1 Dead After Escaping Ambulance While Driving on Florida's Turnpike: FHP

A man died Saturday morning after jumping out of an ambulance while on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said, Rolando Sagaro, 32, was being transported from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to Jackson Memorial Hospital in a private ambulance around 5:40 a.m.

Officials said Sagaro became uncooperative and abusive towards Emergency Medical Technicians. He then opened the door and jumped off the ambulance onto the turnpike, north of Kendall Drive, FHP said.

Troopers said Sagaro died at the scene from blunt trauma to the head.

Sagaro had been Baker Acted, meaning he had been temporarily placed in a mental institution, according to investigators.

The incident caused a huge traffic back up earlier this morning, but now roads are clear.