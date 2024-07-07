1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

A witness who called 911 said he was driving north on I-95, when he saw the motorcyclist hit a wall before losing control of the bike.

Cameras captured what appeared to be a body covered by a tarp.

No other cars were involved, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. The investigation is ongoing.

NBC6 has reached out to authorities for more information on the crash.