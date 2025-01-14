1 flown to hospital after fire takes over Homestead home

One person had to be flown to the hospital after fire took over a townhouse in Homestead overnight, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Video captured the flames that broke out shortly before midnight Monday at the community on Waterstone Boulevard. Authorities said they received reports of a fire "with possible exposure to neighboring units."

A neighbor said they saw fire on the second floor, and images show flames and smoke coming through the roof.

One person had to be flown to a trauma center, but their identity and the extent of their injuries were not known.

"First time I've seen anything like this. I've been here 14 years, never seen anything like this. I think it's gutted back there," one neighbor said. "My neighbors woke me up by banging on the window, and I was sleep... I walked around—it's bad."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said at around 2 a.m. that the fire was under control.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.