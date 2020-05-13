Florida

1 Injured in Late Night Boat Crash Near Miami Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet the injured person was ejected from the boat during the collision, which happened around 9 p.m.

By Associated Press

One man was injured when two boats collided in the waters off Star Island near Miami Beach on Tuesday night, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet the injured person was ejected from the boat during the collision, which happened around 9 p.m. Multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded to the scene.

Divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue located the man in the water and took boat responded with divers, who located that person in the water.

Miami Beach Fire then transported the man to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was reported to be in serious condition.

No additional details were available.

Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating the crash.

