1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Crash in Lauderhill

One person died and another was hospitalized after a crash Monday in Lauderhill.

The crash happened after 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Lauderhill Police said.

A vehicle traveling east lost control and jumped a median, colliding into another vehicle that was traveling west, police said.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Officials haven't released further details on the victims.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

West Sunrise Boulevard will be closed for the investigation. Police advise travelers to use West Oakland Park Boulevard and West Broward Boulevard as alternates.