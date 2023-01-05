1 Killed, 3 Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Northwest Miami-Dade

One man was killed and three people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said one of the vehicles involved was traveling eastbound on Northwest 103rd Street when it turned left near Northwest 10th Avenue and was struck by another vehicle.

One man died at the scene while a second was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The juvenile male and female were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police did not release the identity of any victims involved.

An investigation continues into the crash.