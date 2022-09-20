1 Killed in Rollover Crash in West Little River

One person died in a rollover crash Tuesday in West Little River, and a reckless driver was taken into custody, police said.

Paramedics and officers responded to the area of Northwest 21st Street and 99th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

One person died at the scene, and another was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with critical injuries, police said.

A subject was taken into custody for reckless driving, police said.

Identities and further information on the victims and subject were not available.

What led up to the crash was unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.