1 man dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Hialeah

A man was discovered dead Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting in Haileah.

Hialeah Police Department responded to a possible shooting at 4575 West 13th Lane around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning and found a man dead on scene.

According to police, the suspect was still on scene and was taken into custody.

"I only heard two shots," said neighbor Manuel Chirino. "This is a really quiet neighborhood."

No further information was given at the moment.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.